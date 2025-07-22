Proteas crushed by Black Caps again in T20 tri-series battle

New Zealand chased down their target with 25 balls to spare.

South Africa were outplayed on Tuesday, falling in a convincing seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their T20 International tri-series match in Harare.

Set a target of 135 runs to win, the Black Caps reached 135/3 with more than four overs to spare to remain unbeaten, stretching their lead at the top of the tri-series standings.

While the Proteas had already qualified for this weekend’s final, they were handed their second defeat of the series against New Zealand.

The Black Caps were anchored by opening batter Tim Seifert who made an unbeaten 66 off 48 deliveries – taking full advantage after he was dropped by Andile Simelane before he got off the mark – as he paved the way to his team’s commanding win.

Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy was the best of the SA bowlers, who struggled to hit their straps, taking 2/24 from his four overs.

Proteas innings

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, South Africa had been strangled in the early stages of their innings, and they were left flailing at 38/2 after eight overs.

And though they managed to pick up the run-rate, they lost regular wickets and failed to gain real momentum.

However, though the rest of the top-order were unable to build on their starts, opener Reeza Hendricks stood firm for most of the innings, contributing 41 runs off 37 deliveries, while middle-order batter George Linde hit 23 not out.

They did not receive sufficient support, however, and the Proteas were restricted to 134/8 by a Black Caps attack which was led by fast bowler Adam Milne (2/21), spinner Mitchell Santner (2/26) and seamer Jacob Duffy (2/33) who took two wickets each.

South Africa will meet New Zealand again in the T20 International tri-series final in Harare on Saturday.