Proteas looking for ‘complete performance’ against New Zealand

The SA team are hoping to turn the tables after losing to the Black Caps in Harare last week.

Partnerships will be key, both with bat and ball, if South Africa are to hit back against New Zealand in their T20 International tri-series clash in Harare on Tuesday (1pm start), according to all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

With both teams having already qualified for the final to be held on Saturday, the match is a dead rubber, but world ranking points are on the cards, as well as bragging rights, and perhaps a boost in confidence ahead of the series decider.

And the Proteas have even more to play for as they look to bounce back after falling to the Black Caps in their only defeat of the series thus far last week.

Building partnerships

In order to do so, however, Bosch admitted they needed to combine better, having struggled somewhat to build stands with the bat in the early stages of their innings in the three matches they had played.

They needed bigger partnerships, Bosch felt, in order to put up a big enough total to beat the Black Caps, who were unbeaten after playing two games in the tri-series.

He also felt it was a chance for new players in the Proteas squad to stick up their hands and deliver against a higher-ranked team.

“Cricket is partnerships at the end of the day, whether it’s batting or bowling. I think everyone knows what needs to be done and Shuks (Proteas coach Shukri Conrad) is obviously giving guys responsibilities at different stages of the game,” Bosch said on Monday.

“I don’t think as a team we’ve had a complete performance just yet. We’ve maybe struggled a little bit at the top but tomorrow is another fantastic opportunity for the guys, especially at the top and in the middle-order to showcase what they’re about and stake a claim in international cricket to show that no matter who we put on the park we are a highly competitive team.

“I think it has shown in this tri-series thus far, and I think our best cricket is still ahead of us.”