Victory over India was a team effort by Proteas, says Hendricks

Hendricks praised spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for helping contain the tourists.

Though he top-scored for his side in a successful run chase, opening batter Reeza Hendricks credited his Proteas teammates for a solid all-round effort against India in Gqeberha on Tuesday night.

With the hosts chasing a rain-reduced total of 152 to win off 15 overs, South Africa reached their target with seven balls to spare, securing a five-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead with one match to play in their T20 International series.

While Hendricks contributed 49 runs, Matthew Breetzke also helped them get off to a great start before he was run out for 16. Captain Aiden Markram then hit 30 runs and the middle order carried them home.

“I think everyone really stood up, especially in the batting order. Everybody contributed,” Hendricks said.

“Yes, it was a shortened game, but everyone came out and played freely, executed their skills and contributed in some way. So I think that’s definitely a positive for us on the batting front.”

Shamsi shines

Hendricks also praised spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for helping contain the tourists after the Proteas won the toss and sent India in to bat

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took three wickets, but it was Shamsi who really shone by taking 1/18 from his four overs. With an economy rate of 4.50, Shamsi was the only bowler in the match who gave away less than eight runs an over.

Spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates a wicket against India. Picture: Richard Huggard/Getty Images

The rest of the Proteas attack also produced an all-round effort, however, with five bowlers taking wickets.

Having taken the lead in the series, after the first match in Durban was rained out, Hendricks believed the SA squad could take real confidence into the third and final T20 International at the Wanderers on Thursday (starting at 5pm).

“The way Shamsi bowled today (Tuesday) was outstanding, on a really good wicket,” Hendricks said.

“Unfortunately there will be guys who are on the receiving end of it and go for runs, but fortunately today was Shamsi’s day, and as batters we were able to come out and chase the score.

“So we can take a lot of positives from that moving on to the Wanderers.”

Immediate focus

While their latest result against the world’s top-ranked team would have given them a confidence boost in the build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup – less than six months away – Shamsi insisted they were not getting ahead of themselves.

“The way this team approaches things, we don’t look too far ahead… it’s about looking at the next day’s training session and what each player needs to do individually to achieve whatever they want to achieve in that session,” Shamsi said.

“We are going there to try win the World Cup, but at the moment our focus is on the Wanderers (on Thursday). We have an opportunity to win this series, which we would dearly love to do.”