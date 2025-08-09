Proteas fans dare to dream with longish odds

First match of T20 series Down Under is on Sunday.

Sports betting sites are leaning heavily towards Australia over South Africa ahead of the T20I series between the two countries starting this weekend.

The Aussies are at 1.47 to win Sunday’s first match of the series, with South Africa quoted at 2.70.

The Proteas have been sent to the unfamiliar and remote northern Australian cities of Darwin, Cairns and Mackay on their T20 and ODI tour and perhaps the bookmakers reckon they’ll feel isolated and disorientated.

There’s home-ground advantage and then there’s home-ground advantage in the platteland. Imagine the Aussies being sent to play in Upington, Uitenhage and Ulundi.

The respective odds for next year’s T20 World Cup – on neutral soil in India – are a contrast: Australia 5.45 to win; SA 5.65.

However, avid South African fans, eternal optimists that they are, will be delighted by the opportunity to make some bucks from the attractive bets on offer.

Options

For example, Betway has Aussie batter Travis Head as the 6.25 favourite to be Player of the Match in Darwin on Sunday, with the shortest-priced Protea being Ryan Rickleton at 11.50. Aiden Markram – hero of the recent World Test Championship final at Lord’s – is available at 12.00, while ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is a 17.00 shot to be Player of the Match.

Several other categories might appeal to patriotic Saffers.

Team with the Top Batter: Australia 1.50, SA 2.40. Team with the Top Bowler: Australia 1.60, SA 2.20.

An unusual one that catches the eye involves batting prodigy Lhuan-Dre Pretorius. Will he score 50 or more? Yes 4.65, No 1.16.

There are a few more in that vein.

The action on Sunday starts just after 11am SA time.