Proteas fired up for World Test Championship final at historical Lord’s

The Proteas and Aussies are set to duke it out in the World Test Championship final at Lord's from Wednesday to Sunday if the game goes the distance.

Proteas all-rounder Aiden Markram chatting to the media at Lord’s on Sunday ahead of the World Test Championship final starting on Wednesday. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

The Proteas are fired up and ready to take on fierce rivals Australia in the World Test Championship final at the historical Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Wednesday.

Known as the ‘home of cricket’, Lord’s has become the host of the ICC World Test Championship final, with New Zealand and Australia triumphing in the first two editions, both beating India in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 editions respectively.

The third edition now sees Australia attempt to defend their title against surprise finalists the Proteas, who cruised into the showpiece event off the back of an impressive seven Test winning run over the past year.

Proteas all-rounder Aiden Markram on Sunday was asked about his memories of the ground and why it is such a special place to play at.

“I have incredible memories here. From a personal point of view, I haven’t done too well here. Played two games here, a Test match and an ODI. But all in all when you leave here you are a really happy person,” explained Markram.

“Everyone wants to play cricket here, so to play in a Test match here is really special, and for it to be a final is obviously the cherry on top.

“It’s just the (whole) history. Lots about it, walking to the changeroom, and walking down to the field through the members room, all those sorts of things (are special).

“But mostly the history and knowing how many of the greats of the game have played here. So for us to have that opportunity to play on the same field and share that changeroom they once sat in is quite a cool thought.”

World Cup final feel

Heading up to the massive encounter, Markram admitted that it has a World Cup final feel, and that arriving in London and stepping onto the Lord’s turf has got the players fired up for the match.

“It’s got that feel about it for sure. We spent the previous week down in Arundale and it was far more relaxed, with guys zoning in on their skills and everything. There wasn’t so much hype there,” said Markram.

“But now that we are here at the stadium, once you step foot in it you realise why you’re here and it gets us really excited for it. Of course, a few more days of hard work and it’s going to be an exciting game to come.”

The Proteas have been far more consistent in the longer format of the game than the white ball format, and Markram was asked if he could put a finger on that, despite the fact that they have done well in major tournaments, reaching the 50-over World Cup semis, T20 World Cup final, and Champions Cup semis in the last three years.

“It’s a tricky one to answer. I fell in both formats we’ve been doing pretty well. For the Test side we have had a lot fewer games, so whenever we play everyone gets super pumped up to play. So that might have been part of the reason,” said Markram.

“(Also) different personnel and guys being in form when they are playing. To get performances and results, obviously is the most important thing. But it’s quite hard to say exactly what the reason is.”