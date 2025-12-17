Proteas hopes of T20 series victory destroyed by smog in Lucknow

The SA team must now win the final game on Friday to draw the series.

South Africa’s hopes of winning the five-match T20 series against India were cut short by the conditions on Wednesday, with the fourth game being called off in Lucknow without a ball bowled.

In a rare occurrence, the game was not scratched due to the weather, but rather due to smog which prevented the game from going ahead.

Match officials did all the work, with the umpires having to walk out onto the pitch six times to assess the conditions before they eventually abandoned the game nearly two-and-a-half hours after it was scheduled to start.

While reports suggested the match had been cancelled due to fog, the air quality index was measured at more than 400, which was considered hazardous according to the international air quality index scale, suggesting pollution had played a role in the poor visibility.

According to AFP (citing monitoring organisation IQAir) levels of PM 2.5 microparticles hit 78 micrograms per cubic metre in parts of Lucknow, more than five times the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily maximum.

The conditions were so poor that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a mask after arriving at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Not the first time?

Despite the shock decision, however, it was not believed that this was the first time a cricket match had been called off due to fog or smog.

According to India Today, there was an instance in 1998 in Faisalabad when a dense blanket of fog greeted both teams during a Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Visibility reportedly dropped to such an extent that the umpires made the call to abandon the game on day four.

The Proteas were left needing to win the fifth and final match to draw the T20 series against India, with the hosts holding a 2-1 lead.

The fifth and final game of the series will be played in Ahmedabad on Friday (3.30pm start).