Proteas beaten again as India wrap up T20 series victory

The hosts earned a 30-run win in the final match of the T20 campaign.

India secured a 3-1 series victory on Friday, winning the final match of the T20 International series against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Delivering a dominant performance with the bat, the hosts coasted to a 30-run victory.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, India compiled 231/5 in their 20 overs, with top-order batter Tilak Varma hitting 73 off 42 and middle-order veteran Hardik Pandya smashing 64 off 25.

Hardik was particularly impressive, reaching his seventh T20 International half-century off just 16 balls, achieving the second quickest fifty for India in the short format and equalling the fastest half-century against South Africa.

While all-rounder Corbin Bosch took 2/44 for the Proteas, he went for more than 14 runs an over, and though fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi did not take a wicket, he was the only SA bowler who gave away less than 10 an over, with an economy rate of 7.25.

Proteas innings

In response, opening batter Quinton de Kock bashed 65 off 35, but after he was caught and bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the 11th over, the rest of the Proteas line-up lost momentum.

The visitors ultimately reached 201/8 in their 20 overs, crashing in a convincing series defeat.

Spin bowler Varun Charavarthy was expensive, but he led India’s attack, taking 4/53.