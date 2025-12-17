Proteas target consistency as they aim to level T20 series against India

South Africa must beat India in Lucknow on Wednesday to keep their series hopes alive.

He admits they have been inconsistent, but fast bowler Anrich Nortje does not believe the Proteas need to make drastic changes as they aim to level the T20 International series against India in the fourth match in Lucknow on Wednesday (3.30pm start).

The SA team were thumped by 101 runs in the series opener, and though they hit back to win the second fixture by 51 runs, they were handed a seven-wicket defeat in the third game.

Needing to triumph in the last two fixtures of the five-match campaign to win the series, Nortje said they would have to be more accurate during challenging periods, though he also felt up-and-down performances were sometimes a result of the nature of the short format.

“I think it has been fluctuating quite a bit, but it’s a part of T20 cricket. Sometimes you’ve got to try and chase and sometimes conditions might be difficult in certain periods,” the speedster said,

“So I think it’s just about being as consistent as you can be in T20 cricket, but also understanding that it might not be your night.

“It’s probably a tough pill to swallow at times, but you’ve just got to focus on what’s coming up in the next ball or the next game, whatever it might be.

“Hopefully we can put in consistent performances from here on in and try to get two wins.”

On the right track

Despite concerns about the team’s lack of consistency, and the fact that they have won only six of their 17 T20 matches this year, Nortje did not believe the Proteas needed to make sweeping changes in order to hit their straps.

He believed they were on the right track ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March next year.

“We back what we do and how we play. We’ve just got to be better at certain stages,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s anything to change, it’s just to go out, express ourselves, do what we do as players, and then have the right players in the right spots.”

Learning lessons from defeats

He did concede, however, that they needed to tighten things up and maintain their composure in key moments.

“I think all-in-all there are a lot of learnings to be taken from these games (against India) and I think the areas where we have slacked at times have already been identified and spoken about,” Nortje said.

“So it’s just about trying to be better the next time and trying to be on top of it.”