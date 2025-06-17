Proteas invite fans to join in Test final victory celebrations: All the details

The Proteas will host a meet and greet with their fans in Sandton on Thursday, following their World Test Championship final triumph.

The Proteas cricket team will celebrate with their fans on Thursday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad and Test captain Temba Bavuma have invited sports fans to celebrate their World Test Championship win with them at a meet and greet in Sandton on Thursday.

The Proteas won the Test final at Lord’s last week by beating Australia by five wickets.

It was the South African cricket team’s first major international victory since they won the Champions Trophy in 1998.

Bavuma and his squad will return home from the UK on Wednesday and they’ve invited cricket fans to share in their celebrations at a function on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday that the Proteas are eager to give back to their supporters.

Meet and greet with the players

“This win is not just a celebration of their on-field success, but a tribute to the countless South African fans and former players who have stood by them through every emotional high and testing low,” said CSA in a press release.

The celebrations will take place on Thursday at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton between 1pm and 3pm.

“Come and be part of the celebrations, meet your favourite Proteas players, and get a closer look at the coveted WTC mace. Plus, the first 100 fans to arrive will receive an exclusive WTC Champions shirt!” added the CSA release.

There will also be giveaways while one lucky fan will get the chance to join the Proteas on stage for a champion’s phot opportunity.