Proteas rookie Breetzke eager to face top-ranked India in T20 series

Breetzke is expected to play his second T20 International at Kingsmead this weekend.

As one of a handful of fresh faces in the national setup, top-order batter Matthew Breetzke is confident the new-look side can put up a real fight when the Proteas start their home tour against India in Durban on Sunday.

With some senior players being rested for most of the limited overs portion of the tour, it has opened the door for younger players to try and stake a more permanent claim in the Proteas squad.

🟢 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🟡



CSA has today named the Proteas squads for the all-format inbound tour against India from 10 Dec – 7 Jan 🇿🇦🇮🇳



Captain Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are amongst a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to… pic.twitter.com/myFE24QZaz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 4, 2023

And those who shine in the three-match T20 series which opens the tour could ultimately be rewarded with spots in the SA squad at next year’s T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies.

Breetzke is eager to put his hand up by getting stuck in against the world’s top-ranked team. And he believes the other newer members of the T20 squad – including the likes of uncapped seam bowlers Nandre Burger and Ottniel Baartman – will also be ready to deliver.

“I think all the guys who have been picked have put in good performances in domestic cricket,” Breetzke said.

“From my side it’s business as usual, coming in and trying to win games for whatever team I play in, especially for my country.”

Explosive start

After being handed a shock defeat by Australia at the recent Cricket World Cup on home soil, where they turned out as firm favourites in the final, India could be looking to make a statement against the Proteas, who were eliminated in the semi-finals at the global showpiece.

Breetzke expected the tourists to come out firing at the start of their month-long visit to South Africa, with an explosive T20 series on the cards over the next week.

“I think they’re going to play a lot of aggressive cricket, which they do in the IPL,” he said.

“They’ve also got a lot of new faces, so I’m just looking forward to challenging myself against the best in the world.”

Top of the order

Breetzke made his international debut in a T20 match against Australia in Durban in September, and he returns to Kingsmead tomorrow with big boots to fill.

With Quinton de Kock unavailable for selection, Breetzke is expected to open the batting in the T20 series against India. But the 25-year-old player is confident he can handle the magnitude of his role at the top of the order.

“I don’t really look at it like that, to be honest. I’m just grateful to be afforded the opportunity, and like I said, I’m coming in to win games for the team,” he said.

“I can’t wait. They (India) are one of the best teams in the world, and for me to be able to challenge my skills against them is special. Hopefully I can make use of the opportunity.”