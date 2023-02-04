Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
3 minute read
4 Feb 2023
1:49 pm
Proteas on way to avoiding biggest World Cup disappointment of all
Ken Borland
It’s amazing how quickly things change in cricket. After a dreadfully disappointing 2022 with the bat, the Proteas batting line-up for 50-over cricket is actually pretty settled.
Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive finishing and quality strokeplay was one of the features of the Proteas' new positive batting mindset in the ODI series against England.
Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Read more on these topics