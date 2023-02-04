Proteas on way to avoiding biggest World Cup disappointment of all

The Proteas are well on their way to avoiding what would be the biggest World Cup disappointment of them all – not even qualifying for the tournament – judging by their excellent performance in winning the ODI series against England. In case anyone needs reminding, England are dual white-ball world champions and beating them has shown that South Africa have the potential to compete with the top sides. And if they beat the Netherlands 2-0, which they will do if they maintain the same level of performance, then Sri Lanka have to whitewash New Zealand 3-0 away from home to...

In case anyone needs reminding, England are dual white-ball world champions and beating them has shown that South Africa have the potential to compete with the top sides. And if they beat the Netherlands 2-0, which they will do if they maintain the same level of performance, then Sri Lanka have to whitewash New Zealand 3-0 away from home to send the Proteas to the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

It’s amazing how quickly things change in cricket. After a dreadfully disappointing 2022 with the bat, the Proteas batting line-up for 50-over cricket is actually pretty settled.

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are nailed in up front, Rassie van der Dussen brings a phenomenal record – an average of 67 and a strike-rate of 90 – and is ideally suited to the No.3 position.

Aiden Markram is still trying to pile up the numbers that accurately reflect how good he looks out in the middle, and the selectors should not be discouraged from continuing with him at No.4.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller are quality strokeplayers and finishers who close out the top six.

The confidence and positivity that the batting line-up are now playing with has been a delight to behold and hopefully it can be maintained through the World Cup. Mindsets have certainly been changed by new coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter, and the players are really backing themselves, while still playing smart cricket.

You would be harder pressed to pick the bowling line-up for a crunch World Cup game in India later this year, which is a surprise because that is where South Africa have performed best recently. Maybe that, and the depth that is present, is why there are different options. It’s a good position to be in.

Anrich Nortje would have to be the first choice at the moment. He is enjoying the most spectacular summer, bowling with thrilling pace and great accuracy and skill, and is a vital wicket-taker. You really felt his absence when Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler were not able to be separated while adding 232 in Kimberley.

Kagiso Rabada was also rested in that third ODI, and one can expect him to be rotated out of the attack more often as an enormous workload on him in previous years starts to have an effect. The 27-year-old has perhaps not performed with the expected consistency this summer, but that is partly because expectations are so high when it comes to Rabada, a victim of his own success.

Depending on conditions and opposition, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala and all-rounders Marco Jansen and Wayne Parnell can fill the other slots.

India is one of the places where you would expect to play two spinners, but Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have not been the force they were in previous seasons. Teams have been more aggressive against them and they have struggled to adapt. Bjorn Fortuin’s great successes have come in T20 and George Linde still waits in the wings, but the spin bowling needs to step up before the World Cup.

Creating right environment

New white-ball coach Walter has spoken about creating the right environment for the players to express their talents and it is fantastic that 2023 has started with such a positive vibe in South African cricket, starting with the SA20 and now being heightened by the series win over England.

One wants competition for places to keep everyone sharp, but consistency in selection, with the players feeling confident and not worrying about being dropped, learning how to perform and build partnerships as a unit, is the key to unlocking success.