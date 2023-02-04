Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
3 minute read
4 Feb 2023
1:49 pm
Cricket

Proteas on way to avoiding biggest World Cup disappointment of all

Ken Borland

It’s amazing how quickly things change in cricket. After a dreadfully disappointing 2022 with the bat, the Proteas batting line-up for 50-over cricket is actually pretty settled.

Proteas World Cup
Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive finishing and quality strokeplay was one of the features of the Proteas' new positive batting mindset in the ODI series against England. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
The Proteas are well on their way to avoiding what would be the biggest World Cup disappointment of them all – not even qualifying for the tournament – judging by their excellent performance in winning the ODI series against England. In case anyone needs reminding, England are dual white-ball world champions and beating them has shown that South Africa have the potential to compete with the top sides. And if they beat the Netherlands 2-0, which they will do if they maintain the same level of performance, then Sri Lanka have to whitewash New Zealand 3-0 away from home to...

Read more on these topics