Proteas opponents confirmed for Champions Trophy tournament
South Africa will face Afghanistan, Australia and England in Group B.
Proteas cricket players during a recent ODI against Pakistan. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the Champions Trophy, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and the UAE.
The 15-match, eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue to host matches involving India.
Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A, with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.
2025 Champions Trophy schedule
19 Feb – Pakistan vs New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi
20 Feb – Bangladesh vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
21 Feb – Afghanistan vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi
22 Feb – Australia vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
23 Feb – Pakistan vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
24 Feb – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
25 Feb – Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
26 Feb – Afghanistan vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
27 Feb – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
28 Feb – Afghanistan vs Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1 Mar – South Africa vs England, National Stadium, Karachi
2 Mar – New Zealand vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*
5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**
9 Mar – Final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***
* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify
**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify
*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
This article was first published on sacricketmag.com. It is republished here with permission.
