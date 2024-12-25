Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Avatar photo

By sacricketmag

3 minute read

25 Dec 2024

06:55 am

Proteas opponents confirmed for Champions Trophy tournament

South Africa will face Afghanistan, Australia and England in Group B.

Proteas cricket team

Proteas cricket players during a recent ODI against Pakistan. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the Champions Trophy, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and the UAE.

The 15-match, eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue to host matches involving India.

Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A, with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.

2025 Champions Trophy schedule

19 Feb – Pakistan vs New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

20 Feb – Bangladesh vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 Feb – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 Feb – Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan vs Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa vs England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

9 Mar – Final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

This article was first published on sacricketmag.com. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Electricity to be off in some parts of Johannesburg CBD on Christmas
South Africa Gauteng EMS prepares for surge as festive emergency calls break records
News Lesetja Kganyago: From Reserve Bank boss to SU chancellor in 2025?
South Africa Hammanskraal clean water promise pushed to 2025
Business Uncertainty about Eskom tariffs to continue into new year

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES