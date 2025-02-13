Proteas ready for Champions Trophy conditions, says coach Walter

The second-string SA team lost to New Zealand and Pakistan in this week's tri-series.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot during the tri-series ODI between South Africa and Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday. Picture: Asif Hassan/AFP

Despite losing both their tr-series matches this week, head coach Rob Walter was pleased with the experience gained by the Proteas squad in the conditions as they geared up for the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan.

The SA team lost by six wickets to New Zealand in Lahore on Monday before falling in another six-wicket defeat to hosts Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday, missing out on a place in the tri-series final to be contested on Friday.

However, with half the Proteas first-choice squad being unavailable this week, they fielded a second-string unit, and Walter said they could take a lot from the tri-series as they looked to reclaim the Champions Trophy title they won in 1998.

“I think we have more information now than we did before, both in Lahore and Karachi,” Walter said.

“So from that point of view, to have a good understanding of conditions is obviously a win, and it’s certainly something we will lean on as we move forward.

“For those in the group who are going to the Champions Trophy, it was good prep for them.”

No movement for bowlers

With the hosts providing flat wickets at both venues in the tri-series, Walter felt the Proteas had a much better idea of what to expect in the Champions Trophy tournament.

Only 19 wickets fell (out of a possible 40) in South Africa’s two tri-series matches, with all the bowlers in both games struggling to contain their opposition.

If similar pitches were prepared for the Champions Trophy, Walter predicted high scores in the tournament.

“If the pitches are the same moving forward, then you can expect more scores of 350,” he said.

“There wasn’t much seam movement, there wasn’t much bounce and there certainly wasn’t much turn for both teams, so it’s a batters paradise and it’s going to challenge the bowlers moving forward.”

Looking ahead

However, Walter believed his squad would be able to adjust their game plans accordingly after returning to full strength ahead of their Champions Trophy opener next week.

“The batters will take a lot of heart out of the performances they’ve put in over the last two games, and as a bowling unit we’ll be working hard to understand how we can create more pressure and ultimately force the batters into taking some risks. Maybe that’s the way to get some wickets,” he said.

“Both teams (in both matches) really struggled to take wickets, so it wasn’t unique to us, and the method moving forward is going to be the important part.”

The Champions Trophy starts on Wednesday with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand, and the Proteas will face Afghanistan in their opening game in Karachi on Friday.