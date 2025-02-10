Breetzke hits 150 for Proteas — the highest ODI score on debut

The SA ODI team posted an impressive 304 in their 50 overs in their tri-series opener.

Matthew Breetzke scored 150 on ODI debut for the Proteas. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Opener Matthew Breetzke hit a fabulous 150 off 148 balls for the Proteas against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday to record the highest score in ODI cricket on debut.

Breetzke’s innings helped the Proteas post 304/6 in their 50 overs in their match in the tri-series that also includes Pakistan.

The series is a warm-up for the Champions Trophy which starts next week, also in Pakistan.

Breetzke, who has played in one Test and 10 T20s for the Proteas, debuted in ODI cricket on Monday.

He hit 11 fours and five sixes in his innings.

‘Bat as long as possible’

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Breetzke, who recently turned out for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20.

“It was tricky out there early on, because the wicket was quite tacky. I just tried to bat for as long as possible and give myself a chance at the end.”

Breetzke became the fourth SA player to hit a century on ODI debut. The previous highest ODI score on debut was 148 by West Indian Desmond Haynes against Australia in Antigua in 1978.

Other significant contributions in the Proteas’ turn at the crease came from Jason Smith, who hit 41 off 51, and Wiaan Mulder, who hit 64 off 60.

New Zealand were still to bat.