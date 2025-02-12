Rizwan and Aghar down Proteas in Tri Series encounter

The loss means that the Proteas don't qualify for the Tri Series final, with Pakistan going on to face New Zealand on Friday, ahead of the Champions Trophy starting next week.

Heinrich Klaasen struck a quick half century for the Proteas but it wasn’t enough as they slipped to a six wicket loss against Pakistan in their Tri Series match in Karachi on Wednesday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Salman Aghar and Mohammad Rizwan produced an unbelievable partnership for hosts Pakistan to lead them to a six wicket win over the Proteas in their Tri Series match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Aghar smashed 16 fours and two sixes in his 134 off 103 balls, while Rizwan struck an unbeaten 122 off 128 (9×4; 3×6) during their record 260-run fourth wicket partnership, the highest for Pakistan and second highest in the history of ODI’s.

The result means that Pakistan will move on to the final of the Tri Series against New Zealand on Friday, with the Proteas out, having lost both of their Tri Series games.

It was a disappointing result for the Proteas after they managed a very good 352/5 batting first, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen slamming 87 off 56 balls (11×4; 3×6) down the back end, while Matthew Breetzke, 83 off 84 (10×4; 1×6) and captain Temba Bavuma, 82 off 96 (13×4) set them up at the top.

Breetzke history

Breetzke also made another bit of history for himself, becoming the first batter to score a century and a half century in his first two ODI’s, following up his record of the highest ever score on ODI debut of 150 that he scored against New Zealand earlier in the week.

The Pakistan chase got off to a fast start as Fakhar Zaman (41) and Babar Azam (23) combined for a 57-run first wicket stand in just six overs.

But Wiaan Mulder came into the attack and then played a part in the first three wickets, as he trapped Azam LBW first ball, caught Saud Shakeel (15) on the boundary off Corbin Bosch, and then head Zaman caught behind by keeper Heinrich Klaasen as Pakistan slipped to 91/3.

But that was basically as good as it got for the Proteas as Agha came in to join Rizwan and they absolutely dominated the rest of the match with their brilliant partnership.

At the start of play the Proteas won the toss and decided to bat first, and got off to a solid start thanks to a 51-run opening stand between Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi (22), who was first to fall as he edged Shaheen Afridi to Aghar at first slip.

Highest partnership

That brought Breetzke in and along with Bavuma they combined for the innings biggest partnership of 119-runs, as they cruised past the 100 and 150 marks, while Bavuma brought up his half century and moved into the 80s.

The captain then ran himself out, guiding the ball straight to backward point and setting off for a single that wasn’t there, with Breetzke sending him back, but too late to beat the direct hit from Shakeel, with the score 170/2.

Klaasen joined Breetzke at the crease and they shared in a 68-run stand, with Breetzke reaching his fifty and also moving into the 80s, before he was stunningly caught one handed by a diving Aghar off the bowling of Khushdil Shah, leaving them on 238/3.

Mulder (2) was then the only batter not to get into double figures, cutting Afridi straight to Shakeel at backward point as they slipped to 241/4.

But Klaasen unleashed down the back straight and Kyle Verreynne (44no) and Bosch (15no) chipped in, to get them to a very good total.