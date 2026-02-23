Proteas relieved to prove India can be beaten, says David Miller

Miller credited his teammates for producing an impressive all-round performance against the tournament favourites.

While the hosts will still fancy their chances of retaining the T20 World Cup title, middle-order batter David Miller says the Proteas have proved that India are not indestructible after the SA team coasted to a 76-run victory over the defending champions in their Super Eight match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Going into the crunch second-round game, the top-ranked title holders had won 19 of the 23 T20 matches they had played in the last year, and competing in front of a passionate home crowd, they turned out as the firm favourites for victory.

Miller, however, said the Proteas refused to be intimidated, focusing on their own performance rather than their dangerous opposition.

“This win has taught us that they are beatable,” said Miller, who was named Player of the Match after top-scoring for South Africa with 63 runs off 35 balls.

“India have an incredible team, but I think for us in a tournament like this, it’s about making sure that we do the simple things and making sure that we stay in our lane as players and get the job done.

“We’re a mature team. A lot of guys… have played a lot of cricket for South Africa and that goes a long way under pressure.”

All-round effort

Batting first, the Proteas stumbled early in their innings but recovered well to reach 187/7. In response, India were bundled out for 111 runs with seven balls remaining.

Miller felt it had been an all-round team effort, with the squad’s middle-order batters and seam bowlers standing up in spectacular fashion to ensure the Proteas remained unbeaten after five matches in the tournament.

“It takes a team effort. Scoring 187 I thought was a fair total,” said the experienced batter, who hit his ninth T20 International half-century.

“I thought we were pushing for 200-plus, but then getting three wickets in the powerplay with our bowlers, the guys bowled phenomenally well, and we backed it up with good fielding.

“So I really thought it was an all-around great performance. We put them under pressure, and yeah, it was good to get it over them.”

India ‘messed up’

Meanwhile, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted the hosts would need to bounce back quickly after being outplayed by the Proteas.

“We’ve messed up on a grand scale and now the onus is on this group of guys to turn around and put in two solid performances against Zimbabwe and West Indies (in their other Super Eight matches),” Den Doeschate said.

Next up, South Africa will face West Indies in their second Super Eight game in Ahmedabad on Thursday.