Proteas ‘relieved’ to find winning form, centurion Markram admits

Aiden Markram plays a shot during the third ODI between South Africa and Australia. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Hitting back after a run of five successive defeats, top-order batter Aiden Markram admitted the Proteas were relieved to find some form and keep their series hopes alive against Australia.

The hosts had lost all three T20 matches against the tourists, as well as the first two ODI fixtures, but they bounced back in style by charging to a 111-run victory in the third 50-over game in Potchefstroom on Tuesday night.

Markram (102 not out) contributed his second career century, while Quinton de Kock (82) and captain Temba Bavuma (57) both scored half-centuries to lay the foundation for the hosts. Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee then returned career-best figures of 4/50 to carry them home.

“We played better cricket tonight as a team,” Markram said.

“It was quite a tricky wicket, and we never really felt like we were in, but we managed to play better cricket in all three facets.

“Obviously there are still areas to improve on, but it was much closer to the standards we set for ourselves… and fortunately it was a nice turnaround for us.”

‘Feeling of relief’

Markram said their form over the last few weeks had been concerning not only for fans of the sport, but for the national squad themselves, as they prepared for the Cricket World Cup in India next month.

The Proteas still needed to win the last two matches of the ODI series to emerge triumphant against Australia, but they were delighted to have proved to themselves and the rest of the country that they could stand up and deliver under pressure.

“We pride ourselves on being a really competitive cricketing nation, and when you don’t play up to those standards it affects the human as well as the cricketer,” Markram said.

“It’s not nice to let people down, so when we get a good result it means a lot to us, and it’s nice to know we’ve got the character to turn it around in a must-win game.

“So there are a lot of positives we can take forward and there’s a feeling of relief as well.”

The fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia will be played in Centurion tomorrow.