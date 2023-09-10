‘There’s still hope’: Shamsi calls on fans not to lose faith in Proteas

"The series is still alive and you're going to see us coming back and trying to win 3-2."

The Proteas team in a huddle ahead of the second ODI against Australia at the weekend. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

South African cricket fans should not lose faith in the national team, spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi insists, despite their poor run of form on the eve of next month’s World Cup.

The Proteas were handed a thumping 123-run defeat by Australia in the second ODI in Bloemfontein on Saturday night, with the tourists taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Following a 3-0 loss in the preceding T20 International series, their result at the weekend was the SA team’s fifth straight defeat in less than two weeks.

With three matches remaining in the ODI series, however, Shamsi believed the hosts could bounce back and emerge triumphant.

ALSO READ: Proteas defeat to Australia shows cause for concern ahead of World Cup

“There’s still hope. There are three games to go and nobody says we can’t win this series 3-2,” said Shamsi, who took four wickets on Saturday to lead the struggling Proteas bowling attack.

“We said from the beginning, before the first game was played, that we were looking to win this series 5-0.

“The results haven’t gone our way but it’s definitely not from a lack of practice or a lack of training and planning. The work ethic of the guys in the change room and the management and coaching staff has been unbelievable.

“I’m sure the people at home are disappointed. So are we. But the series is still alive and you’re going to see us coming back and trying to win this series 3-2.”

‘Very disappointed’

Shamsi claimed the national side were not hiding from their poor results, with Australia having completely dominated their tour thus far.

They remained confident, however, that they could raise their game and build some momentum ahead of the World Cup in India.

Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets in the second ODI against Australia, but it was not enough to carry his team to victory. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

“We’ve been working hard, and we will work even harder to make sure in the next few games and the upcoming World Cup that we hit our straps and we execute our plans,” Shamsi said.

“We are accountable for our actions, so we’re very disappointed with the way we’ve gone and we’re certainly going to be trying to correct that in the next three games.”

The third ODI between South Africa and Australia – another day-night fixture – will be played in Bloemfontein tomorrow.