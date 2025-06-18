Proteas ‘overwhelmed’ by welcome from fans, says captain Bavuma

Thousands of people turned up at OR Tambo International.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and top-order batter Aiden Markram interacting with fans after returning home from the World Test Championship final in London. Picture: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Returning home to a rapturous welcome from fans on Wednesday, captain Temba Bavuma said the magnitude of the Proteas team’s achievement in London last week had only really sunk in when he and his squad entered the arrivals haul at OR Tambo International.

Bavuma admitted the Proteas were taken aback by the thousands of people who turned up at the airport to welcome the team home after they won the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s four days earlier.

The victory ensured they ended a 27-year trophy drought for the national cricket side, who last won a championship final at the 1998 Champions Trophy tournament.

“It was quite overwhelming. I’ve never seen a lot of people like that (on arrival in SA) before,” Bavuma said.

“It was quite different to the last time we came back from a World Cup. We have a lot more happier faces this time. And I think for us as players – at least for myself – you don’t really realise what you’ve done, but to start to interact with people back home, to see the emotion and to hear the things they’re saying really gives us a proper insight into what we’ve done.

“So we’re proud, obviously, as a team to have been able to achieve something like this, but we’re even happier that we’ve made our people proud.

“I think the biggest thing if you look at our team and the guys at the helm, we’ve done it the proper South African way, which is something I think is unique to this group, that we’ve embraced everything it means to be South African.”

McKenzie delighted with coach and captain

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie heaped particular praise on Bavuma, who we called “the greatest SA captain in the history of Test cricket”, as well as head coach Shukri Conrad, who he referred to as the “best cricket coach in the whole world”.

McKenzie lauded the squad for securing the global title, and he confirmed they would be invited to have dinner with President Cyril Ramaphosa following their historic victory.

“You must not underestimate what you’ve achieved, both on and off the field, and what you’ve done for South Africa,” McKenzie told the players.

“You represent who we are and who we aspire to be, and you are true champions.”

Another chance for fans

Supporters who could not make it to the airport on Wednesday will have another opportunity to celebrate with the Proteas team on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton between 1pm and 3pm.

The first 100 fans to arrive at the event will receive an exclusive WTC Champions shirt. There will also be spot giveaways throughout the celebratory event, and one supporter will be invited on stage for a photo with the national squad.