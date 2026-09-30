Proteas on the right track, says Maharaj, as they target series sweep over world champions

The SA team hold an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final game of the three-match series against Australia.

If the Proteas can sweep the one-day international (ODI) series against world champions Australia on Wednesday, in the third and final match in Potchefstroom (1.30pm start), it will give them a good indication that they’re on the right track ahead of next year’s World Cup, according to spin bowler Keshav Maharaj.

After winning the first two games of the series, the SA team head into Wednesday’s dead rubber fixture holding an unassailable 2-0 lead.

And while the Proteas are two places above Australia in the ODI rankings, the Australians have won two of the last three editions of the World Cup, and they will turn out as defending champions at next year’s tournament on SA soil.

Maharaj admitted the South Africans could still work on multiple areas of their game, but he felt their current form was an indication that the processes they were following were working.

“You want to try to be as clinical as possible in a series of this magnitude. They are the world champions, so it’s always nice to build confidence,” Maharaj said.

“It’s just over 12 months away from the World Cup, so it’s a wonderful stepping stone and foundation to build on. It shows character and champion mentality to try win the series 3-0.

“But it’s about the process we’re focusing on behind everything and letting it play out that way, and just doing the basics really well.

“Obviously there are areas where we can improve and areas we can keep building on, so if we can execute that, then hopefully we come out on the right side of things.”

Leading the charge

With multiple first-choice fast bowlers sidelined from the ODI series, experienced slow bowler Maharaj was pleased to have stood up in the first two games, taking six wickets and proving once again how important it was to have variety in the national team’s attack.

“It’s nice to have that sort of responsibility on your shoulders,” said Maharaj, who was the leading wicket taker in the series.

“I had a good chat with Nathan (veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon) when I bumped into him yesterday, and we sort of have the same philosophy that spinners should be the first on the team sheet.

“So it’s just about inspiring the next generation when they do come through and making sure spinners always have a place within the team.”

With rain predicted in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, if there is no result in the third game of the series, the Proteas will secure a 2-0 victory.