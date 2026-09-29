Proteas set to ring the changes for final ODI against Australia

Having taken an unassailable lead in the ODI series, the Proteas may look to test their depth by bringing in some youngsters for the third game.

The Proteas are set to make wholesale changes to their playing team for the third and final ODI against Australia at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, as they look to keep testing their depth while chasing a series whitewash.

The national team secured the series with their second straight win in the Pink ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday, winning by 32 runs, after they triumphed by 67 runs in the opening match in Durban earlier last week.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said people should prepare themselves for a very different team on Wednesday.

“I am thrilled that we are two-zip up going into the third ODI. You had better fasten your seatbelt for selections on Wednesday,” said Conrad.

Busy summer ahead

Looking ahead to a busy summer of cricket, with Bangladesh up after Australia, followed by England, experienced middle-order batter David Miller felt these campaigns would be vital preparation for the team ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup being hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“It’s very important. We haven’t played cricket at home (in SA) for a long time. So it’s nice to have a big summer here against some really good opposition and it definitely is key leading up until next year’s world cup,” explained Miller, who was named Player of the Match on Sunday.

“Also finding out the balance of players and where we are currently at. At this stage I think we are sitting pretty with the depth that we have. We have quite a few injuries and putting in performances like we have in the past two games as a team is really special.

“There are a lot of batters and bowlers coming through (the system), so things are really healthy at the moment. If we can just keep nice and positive and play a winning brand of cricket, that is important.”