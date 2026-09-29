Nortje and Rabada to be assessed during Proteas camp ahead of Australia Tests

Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada could once again be bowling together in Test cricket after being included in the Proteas provisional squad to face Australia.

Anrich Nortje is back in the Proteas Test selection mix, while Kagiso Rabada could return from injury, after the two pace spearheads were named in the provisional squad for the three-Test series against Australia that gets under way next month.

The Proteas are currently facing the Aussie visitors in a three-match ODI series, which they lead 2-0, and after they play the final ODI on Wednesday they will turn their attention to the Tests.

Nortje has faced major injury concerns over the past three years, which has seen him play no longer form cricket, with his last Test and first-class appearances coming in 2023, while he hasn’t even played any 50-over cricket over the same period of time.

Although he has been picked in the extended squad, he still might not get a chance, as coach Shukri Conrad needs to properly assess if he would be able to handle the heavy bowling loads required over a five-day Test.

In conversation

“Ana (Nortje) and I have been in conversation for a while. He indicated as early as in the T20 World Cup (in March this year) that he’d still want to be available for all formats,” explained Conrad.

“So I just thought it’s a great opportunity to get him involved as early as possible, and be able to assess exactly where he is. It’s also great to have someone of his calibre and pace available to us.

“We’ve just got to look at the intensity that all of that’s happened at. But again, we’ve got a long summer of Test matches and ODIs and we’ve got to just look at whether a Test match is the best introduction back into the international fold or maybe earmark something else.

“But yeah, I’m very happy with the way Ana has done all of this stuff, and he’s kept us in the loop as to all the loads.”

Rabada assessment

In terms of Rabada, he is still touch-and-go to face the Aussies, but the Proteas have a two-day intra-squad game next week to give him a run and see if he will be ready.

“There are some clever people around who are a lot smarter than I am when it comes to science and data and all the rest of it. So obviously, we will take all of those things into account. How he’s feeling, whether he’s uninjured, which is the starting point,” said Conrad.

“But also, will he be able to match the intensity that’s required of a Test match? So we’ll give it as much time as humanly possible. But we also don’t ever want to make a call based on desperation. So we’ll be, again, smart about it.”

Ackerman in line for debut

Meanwhile, in-form Dolphins batter Marques Ackerman, who has been in terrific form for the South African A team over the past year, has been picked in the squad as well and could be in line to make his Proteas debut, with Conrad admitting it was about time for him to get a chance.

“He’s got to be picked at some stage. The last time we played Tests we were in Pakistan and India and we won and drew those series. Before that it was the WTC (World Test Championship) final (against Australia) and we won that too,” said Conrad.

“So it’s all good and well to say someone needs to be picked. But the question I always ask is in place of who? But Marques has been knocking the door down and I am thrilled for him.

“We go back a long way to our academy days. I was on that SA A tour when they were in the UK (earlier this year) and we had some really good conversations and he fully understands (his situation).”