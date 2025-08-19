Cricket

Kagiso Rabada withdrawn from Proteas squad for ODI series

By Wesley Botton

19 August 2025

07:59 am

Rabada picked up an ankle injury ahead of the series opener in Cairns.

Kagiso Rabada

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for their three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Australia which started on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of the opening match of the series in Cairns, Cricket South Africa confirmed Rabada had been ruled out due to inflammation of his right ankle.

He would also be unavailable for the games to be played in Mackay on Friday and Sunday.

After being rested on the tour of Zimbabwe last month, Rabada had returned to action in the T20 series against Australia which concluded last week, taking five wickets in three matches.

He would remain with the national squad and undergo rehabilitation in the build-up to the SA team’s tour of England next month.

In his absence, the Proteas seam attack for the first fixture of the ODI series against Australia included Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who was added to the squad on Monday, was not included in the match XI.

Proteas ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

