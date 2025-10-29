Second-string Proteas showcased SA depth with win over Pakistan, says Linde

With some first-choice stars being rested, opportunities had been given to fringe players in the T20 series against Pakistan.

The SA team’s victory over Pakistan on Tuesday proved how much depth the nation has at the moment, according to all-rounder George Linde.

The Proteas earned a 55-run victory over the hosts in Rawalpindi, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series.

Drawing comparisons with the Springboks, who had been lauded for their depth, Linde felt the Proteas were developing similar strength as the national cricket squad juggled multiple formats.

Linde was pleased that less experienced players had the chance to stick up their hands in the build-up to the T20 World Cup to be played in India and Sri Lanka in January.

“We’ve got a lot of depth in South Africa, and all the players here are very exciting,” said Linde, who was named Man of the Match on Tuesday after making 36 runs with the bat and taking three wickets with the ball.

“If you knock on the door, you never know what can happen, and I’m very excited for this group.

“Obviously there are some big players back home now, preparing for a Test match which is also very important for South Africa, and I think about the rugby back at home. They give so much game time to younger players because they are good enough to play at [international] level.

“It’s always nice to get an opportunity. It’s about what you do with that opportunity.”

Seam bowlers were ‘amazing’

Though he said the Proteas were satisfied with their all-round performance in Rawalpindi – compiling 194/9 before bowling out the home team for 139 runs – Linde was full of praise for the seam bowlers.

While left-arm spinner Linde took 3/31, seamer Corbin Bosch led the attack, grabbing 4/14 in his four overs.

“We’ve got a lot of experience in our squad and younger players who are very exciting to watch,” Linde said.

“We had good game plans and I think we executed, especially the seamers. They were amazing in this game.”

The second of three T20 matches between SA and Pakistan will be played in Lahore on Friday, and the series finale will be held at the same venue on Saturday.