Proteas Test victory: AB, Rassie and Rory celebrate with South Africa

In a thrilling final played at Lord's the South Africans shocked the favourites, Australia, to win their first major trophy in several years.

Temba Bavuma of South Africa celebrates with the trophy after winning the Test final at Lord’s on Saturday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Former South African great AB de Villiers, who watched all four days of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in London over the last few days, has congratulated Temba Bavuma and his Proteas team following their stunning five-wicket win on Saturday against Australia.

The victory in the ICC Test final secured South Africa’s senior men’s team their first major trophy in 27 years. Their last major win was back in 1998 when they captured the Champions Trophy.

But it wasn’t only cricketers, past and present, who expressed their joy of the victory on social media, but Proteas fans from all walks of life.

‘Fantastic win’

De Villiers, who captained the Proteas in his day and experienced plenty of heartache in a number of World Cup events, in T20 and ODI cricket, was as happy as every other South African cricket fan on Saturday.

“Congratulations Proteas,” said De Villiers in a post on Facebook.

“Fantastic win and wo well played. Hats off to Markram for that match winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through.

“What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour … and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn’t have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!”

Markram scored an excellent second innings 136 to help guide his team to victory on Saturday and he was well supported by Bavuma who contributed 66 crucial runs in the innings.

Records for Proteas

The Proteas’ successful chase of 282 was the joint second highest fourth innings chase at Lord’s. It was also South Africa’s first chase of 250-plus runs in the fourth innings since 2008.

Bavuma is also now unbeaten in 10 Tests as captain, while the victory was the team’s eighth straight win in the format, the second longest streak in SA history.

Rassie and Co also full of praise

Springbok World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus was also an excited cricket fan on Saturday, congratulating coach Shukri Conrad, who he met up with before the Test final, and the Proteas team.

“Jaaaaa man coach Shukz and Proteas! So proud, Lekka,” said Erasmus is a post on X.

Jaaaaa man coach Shukz and @ProteasMenCSA ! So proud Lekka 🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 14, 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa was also thrilled with the result, congratulating the team and captain Bavuma. He said the win was “for the nation”.

Congratulations to the Proteas the ICC Test Champions . We are proud of Captain Themba Bavuma for leading from the front.



A victory for you and for the nation.

#WtcFinal2025 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 14, 2025

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie said “he couldn’t contain his excitement” and posted several messages on X, congratulating the team, and he had a few special words for Bavuma, too.

From dreaming in the dusty streets of Langa to holding the mace at Lord’s, Temba Bavuma reminded SA today to never be told we are not tall enough, not rich enough, not talented enough. As long as we are brave enough. 9 wins later, 10 unbeaten, you have reminded us all to believe pic.twitter.com/wlfDfy5h9S — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 14, 2025

After all the decades of pain and suffering in all the knockout matches that didn’t work out, today the Proteas Men have won a major ICC final, and proven SA just can’t stop winning! What a moment, what a team, and what a country. Against the odds, we are the Champions! 🇿🇦🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/I4Oe5bTbM2 June 14, 2025

Words of congratulations for the Proteas and Bavuma were seen across all social media platforms from all over the world late Saturday and into Sunday.

Several current and former players expressed their good feelings for the South Africans, among them Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden, Orlando Pirates, several other local football, rugby and cricket clubs, and also former SA captain Faf du Plessis, who is currently playing in a T20 competition in the USA.

Wow amazing to wake up to the Proteas winning the test championship final. Well done @TembaBavuma and the team for an incredible win . So radiculous proud !!!🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/iO5KBb6N43 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 14, 2025

Comedian Rory Petzer, who is popularly known as the “minister of champions” also hailed the team in his own unique manner.