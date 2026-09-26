Proteas v Aussies at the Wanderers: ‘No one will step back,’ says Markram

The South Africans go into the game 1-0 up after winning the first of three ODIs in Durban last Thursday.

Proteas batter Aiden Markram is expecting another highly competitive match between South Africa and Australia when the teams meet in the second of three ODIs at the Wanderers in Joburg on Sunday.

The Proteas won the first ODI of the series in Durban on Thursday, thumping the Aussies by 67 runs.

Markram is expected to feature in the game at the same venue where on 12 March 2006 the South Africans scored 438 runs to beat the Australians in the fifth ODI of that series. He didn’t play in the first match on Thursday, but said another competitive game was surely in the works.

“Australia are so similar to us … from a character and presence point of view,” said Markram on Saturday.

“Both teams like to feel they’re in a battle, like to feel the heat, the competition. For both teams [these matches] bring out the best in them. It’s why they always make for a good spectacle to watch, and from the players’ perspective it’s an exciting series to be a part of.”

Asked how he thought the fans at the Bullring might react to the Aussies, following the “Sandpapergate” scandal of 2018, Markram said he had no idea.

“It’s a long time ago now. There will be fans who probably haven’t forgotten, and quite a few fans who’ve moved on from that and understand things look different now than what they looked like back then.

“There have been personnel changes for both teams, and that makes a difference. Either way, no one will step back, so it will make for good watching. We won’t be pushing for anything disrespectful, but hope the crowd get into the game.”

The top order batter added the come-from-behind win in Durban last Thursday would have given the Proteas a big boost ahead of Sunday’s game.

“It was a great start for us, against high-quality opposition. There were ebbs and flows, and I thought Australia were far ahead at stages. But, it will be a big confidence boost for our boys knowing they got back into that game and stayed on top. Those were good signs.”

Sunday’s second ODI, which is also the Pink Day match to raise awareness for breast cancer, starts at 10am.