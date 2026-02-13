Proteas women want to execute better in second T20 against Pakistan

The Proteas women want to produce better execution during the second T20I against Pakistan in Benoni on Friday.

The Proteas women will be targeting a better all-round performance when they take on Pakistan in the second T20 International at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday night (6pm start).

They clinched a thrilling last-ball five-wicket win over the visitors in an exciting opening match in Potchefstroom on Wednesday night, but it was a game they arguably should have easily won after having Pakistan in all sorts of trouble on numerous occasions.

According to young allrounder Annerie Dercksen, it was their lack of execution that let them down in the match, as they almost contrived to lose a game they had largely dominated.

They will thus be aiming for a stronger showing and will hope to seal the series win ahead of the final match at the same ground next Monday.

“Execution is the big thing for us. I think we had a few plans (in the first match) and we just mis-executed and that can cost you in a game. So I think execution, keeping things simple and having a calm mind will be important for us,” said Dercksen.

First match

In that first match the Proteas had Pakistan in deep trouble on 64/6 after 10 overs, but an incredible 41-ball 90 from captain Fatima Sana got the visitors to a competitive 180/9.

The Proteas were then again on their way to the win on 102/2 after 10 overs and 133/2 after 14, but they ended up needing to be saved by debutant Kayla Reyneke, 29no off 16 balls, who hit a four and three sixes, including one off the last ball, to win them the match.

“Credit has to go to her (Sana), she batted extremely well. I think there was probably a bit of pressure on us as a bowling unit running out for the first time this year and we didn’t execute as well as we should have, which we have spoken about and hopefully we can fix that tomorrow (Friday),” said Dercksen.

“We made it difficult for ourselves in that match. I thought we were cruising for most of that chase, but it’s always entertaining and fun to be part of a last ball thriller. It was incredible to have a front row seat to Kayla’s innings at the end.”

It was 34-year-old Dercksen who accompanied 20-year-old Reyneke at the end their, scoring nine and sharing in an unbeaten 38 run partnership off 24 balls to get them home, and she admitted it was a strange situation for her.

“For me it was a weird role. I was seen as they senior player, even though I view myself as quite young, but she was making her debut. She wasn’t used to reviews, and just started walking off and I had to shout at her to please review,” explained Dercksen.