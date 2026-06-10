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Proteas women can’t rely too much on in-form Wolvaardt, says Kapp

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

10 June 2026

06:49 pm

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The SA team's skipper has been a rock at the top of the order in recent months.

Proteas women captain Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt in action for the Proteas during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand in Loughborough on Tuesday. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

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Though they are pleased to have captain Laura Wolvaardt in spectacular form heading into the tournament, veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has warned that the rest of the national team will also need to pull their weight if they are to lift the Women’s T20 World Cup trophy in England.

In the five-match T20 International series against India at home in April, Wolvaardt smashed three fifties and a century, leading her team to a 4-1 victory.

Building on that form, the skipper made 47 in a training game against Australia during a camp in Arundel last week, and she contributed 65 in a warm-up match against Ireland in Loughborough at the weekend, before bashing 43 in another warm-up fixture against New Zealand on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling alright, but I think T20 cricket is such a funny game,” Wolvaardt said ahead of their opening match of the World Cup against Australia in Manchester on Saturday.

“I think the braver you are and the more you take the game on, it almost becomes a bit easier, but then it can just as easily turn and you find yourself in a bit of a rut, so hopefully it can continue in the tournament.”

All-round effort required

Kapp, however, called on her teammates to ensure they were all giving their best in an attempt to back up the skipper, who has led by example by laying solid foundations at the top of the order since being appointed as national captain in November 2023.

After losing in the finals at the last two editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup, the SA team were in search of their first global title. And they had a challenging task ahead, with higher-ranked teams Australia and England in their group, and only two sides able to progress from their pool to the semifinals.

“Wolvie’s always a banker. She performs, especially on the big stage, so we know we can get runs from her,” Kapp said.

“I would still like the team as a whole to chip in a little bit more, even though it’s not always that easy in T20 cricket, but it’s great to have a leader who leads that way.”

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Laura Wolvaardt Marizanne Kapp Proteas women's team

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