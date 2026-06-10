OPINION: Boost in experience could help Proteas women win World Cup

The Proteas women will hope the return of Dané van Niekerk and Shabnim Ismail will assist them in lifting the Women's T20 World Cup trophy.

The Proteas women have received a major experience boost heading into the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup starting in England and Wales this weekend, and they could finally be primed to win a major title.

Despite not being considered favourites, the Proteas have impressed by reaching the last three major finals in women’s cricket, the two T20 World Cups in South Africa and the UAE in 2023 and 2024, and the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

Unfortunately they have been unable to go all the way, losing to Australia on home soil, to New Zealand in the Middle East and to hosts India most recently.

But heading into this year’s showpiece event they have been bolstered by the inclusion of veterans Shabnim Ismail and Dané van Niekerk, and having them back could make the difference.

In 2023 Van Niekerk was left out of the Proteas World Cup squad, due to not meeting fitness requirements according to Cricket South Africa, and she subsequently retired from international cricket.

Ismail, however, played in the tournament and even bowled well in the final, picking up 2/26 in her four overs, but ended up on the losing side, and announced her international retirement soon after.

Out of retirement

Both then missed the past two Women’s World Cups, but 33-year-old Van Niekerk came out of retirement last year, and 37-year-old Ismail followed suit this year, and they will now try help the Proteas triumph on the biggest stage.

Their experience will no doubt add to an already experienced group that has continued to grow over the past few years.

One player that also could have made an impact is 34-year-old wicketkeeper batter Lizelle Lee, who retired from international cricket in 2022, but has since been superb in various domestic leagues around the world.

But luckily Sinalo Jafta has also been steadily improving over the past year and she could fill that void well if she continues her good form.

In the end the Proteas will need the experienced core of captain Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Van Niekerk, Ismail, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka and others to fire on all cylinders, while youngsters like Annerie Derckson and Kayla Reyneke must also help get them over the line.