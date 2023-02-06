Proteas women go down swinging in T20 World Cup warm-up

Ross Roche

The Proteas women’s team made a good fist of it but in the end went down swinging as they succumbed to a 17-run defeat in their T20 World Cup warm-up match against England in Stellenbosch on Monday afternoon.

It was in the end great preparation for the showpiece event which kicks off around SA at the end of the week, after it initially looked like it would be a long game as England amassed a huge 246/7 batting first.

But in a high scoring game, the Proteas women gave as good as they got, as they eventually reached 229/9 in response at the end of their 20 overs.

After winning the women’s Tri Series final in East London last week, with a superb win over India, the Proteas would have been keen to continue building momentum into the World Cup, but despite the loss they should be happy with the effort shown in the match.

Neither side should be happy with their bowling performance, as most bowlers got flayed to all parts of the ground.

Shabnim Ismael, 2/38, and Nadine de Klerk, 3/45, were the pick of the Proteas bowlers, but it was adifficult day in the field.

Flying start

England’s innings got off to a flying start thanks to Sophia Dunkley smashing 59 off just 19 balls (9×4; 3×6) as she hogged the strike in a 68-run first wicket stand with Danni Wyatt (24) in just 4.3 overs.

She was bowled by Ismail, while Wyatt was bowled by de Klerk, leaving England on 104/2 after 8.1overs.

Alice Capsey, 61 off 33 balls (6×4; 2×6), and Nat Sciver-Brunt, 51 off 25 (4×4; 4×6) then picked up the baton with an 80-run third wicket partnership off just 37 balls.

Both of them fell amongst a flurry of wickets towards the end of the innings, but Maia Bouchier, 19no off seven (1×4; 2×6) finished things with a flourish to get England to their total.

Destructive Tryon

In the Proteas chase Chloe Tryon was as destructive as ever, crunching 65 off 23 balls (5×4; 7×6), while De Klerk hammered 50no off 27 (5×4; 2×6), but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Sarah Glenn, 3/30, Lauren Bell, 3/31, and Charlie Dean, 3/46, shared the wickets for England.

In the chase Laura Wolvaardt (17), Marizanne Kapp (9) and Sune Luus (8) did not last long as they slipped to 51/3 after 5.2 overs.

Opener Tazmin Britz, 38 off 28 balls (5×4; 1×6) and Tryon then tried to drag the Proteas back into the contest with a superb 98-run fourth wicket stand off just 38 balls.

But three wickets in quick succession reduced them from 149/3 to 151/6, which effectively ended their chances.

De Klerk did her utmost best to keep them in with a shout as she powered her way to an unbeaten half century, but with her only support coming in a 39-run seventh wicket partnership with Delmi Tucker (17), it wasn’t enough.

The Proteas women now go into their second and final warm-up match against Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon looking for a win to take into the World Cup, which they open against Sri Lanka on Friday night.