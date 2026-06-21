‘Our destiny is in our hands’: Proteas gear up for crunch game against India

A win on Sunday will allow the SA side to remain in control in an attempt to reach the play-offs.

Despite having beaten India 4-1 in a five-match T20 International series at home in April, experienced all-rounder Chloe Tryon says the Proteas can’t focus too much on that as they gear up for a crunch clash against the same team at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Manchester on Sunday (3.30pm start).

South Africa lost to Australia in their opening game of the tournament last week, before bouncing back to beat Pakistan, and while they were taking some positives from their recent series win against India, Tryon insisted they were not underestimating their opponents, and they expected them to come out firing.

Though they would still have a chance of progressing to the semifinals if they lost to India – with two group games remaining against the Netherlands and Bangladesh – a win on Sunday would allow the SA side to remain in control in an attempt to reach the play-offs.

“We can take the positives from [the recent T20 series victory over India] but we need to approach this game with a really good mindset,” Tryon said.

“It’s different going to a World Cup. There’s a lot of pressure added and we know this is like a quarter-final for us. So our destiny is in our hands and it’s about how we can make sure we’re playing our best cricket.”

Proteas want to play ‘at 200%’

Building partnerships with the bat, and adapting to conditions with the ball on what was expected to be a slow wicket, would be key for the Proteas.

And Tryon was confident, if they could get the best out of themselves, they could emerge triumphant and pick up valuable points in the hunt for the next round.

“We probably haven’t played our best cricket. We got over the line against Pakistan but it was still a little bit nervy, so we need to play our best cricket moving forward,” Tryon said.

“We’re still really positive and we’ve had really good chats about how we want to approach the game, but we’ve just got to take it as another game of cricket.

“If we can play at 200% and play the brand of cricket we want to play we can end on top.”