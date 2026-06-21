Kapp shines as Proteas edge India to secure crucial World Cup victory

Marizanne Kapp bashed 81 not out off 45 deliveries after taking 2/27 with the ball.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp and top-order batter Tazmin Brits combined in a match-winning partnership on Sunday as the Proteas earned a crucial six-wicket victory over India in their third match of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Manchester.

Set a target of 159 runs, the SA team got off to a wobbly start in their chase, with Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen being removed just two deliveries apart as the Proteas were restricted to 25/2 in the powerplay.

Fighting back, Kapp and Brits were given a couple of lives. Kapp was dropped by Radha Yadav on 25, and two balls later Brits had to dive for the crease to escape a run-out.

Critical partnership

But they stuck around long enough to share a 97-run stand for the third wicket before Brits was removed in the 17th over when Shafali Verma had her caught by Shree Charani at backward square leg. Brits contributed 40 runs off 36 balls.

Kapp stood firm, however, and though she was given another sigh of relief when she was on 65 in the 17th over, with Yadav spilling another chance, she carried her team home.

With the Proteas needing 18 runs off the last two overs, Kapp smashed two sixes in the penultimate over, hitting an unbeaten 81 off 45 as she guided her team to 161/4 with five balls to spare.

“It was a tough game. Playing India is always tough, and I am very proud of the way the team came back. I was just praying, to be honest,” Kapp said afterwards.

India innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, India’s line-up combined well, with their top seven batters all reaching double figures, led by opener Shafali Verma (31 off 15), middle-order batter Deepti Sharma (21 off 19) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit 24 off 22 in her 200th T20 International match.

But experienced frontline bowlers Kapp (2/27) and Shabnim Ismail (2/28) spearheaded the Proteas attack, leading the charge as the SA side took regular wickets, holding India to 158/7.

The Proteas, who will now fancy their chances of reaching the semifinals after securing two wins from three big games, will play their next T20 World Cup group match against the Netherlands in Bristol on Thursday.