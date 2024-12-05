Proteas women eager to build momentum after ‘great start’ to ODI series

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against England, with two matches to play.

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk in action for South Africa against England in Kimberley on Wednesday. Picture: Danie van der Lith/Gallo Images

Relieved to have bounced back against England, all-rounder Nadine de Klerk said the Proteas hoped to carry that momentum into the rest of their home tour.

After losing 3-0 in the T20 series last week, the SA team coasted to a commanding six-wicket victory with more than 11 overs to spare in the first ODI in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Batting first, England were bowled out for 186 runs, with Marizanne Kapp (3/24) and Annerie Dircksen (3/16) leading the Proteas attack.

In response, the hosts reached 189/4 in the 39th over of their innings, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt (59 not out) and De Klerk (48 not out).

“It was a really disappointing T20 series but we gave a few opportunities (to younger players) and we knew we didn’t play our best cricket,” De Klerk said.

“So to come out against the same opposition and get a convincing victory is a great start to the (ODI) series, and hopefully that gives us a bit of momentum going into the next couple of games.”

Looking ahead

Lying fourth in the ICC Women’s Championship, the Proteas had already qualified for next year’s Women’s World Cup in India, though they were hoping to climb the qualifying standings by winning the ongoing series against England.

Looking ahead, their latest performance in Kimberley had given them a boost in confidence in the long-term build-up to the global showpiece.

While the World Cup was still nine months away, De Klerk said all the ODI games played between now and then would be key to their preparation,

“England are a really good side with quality players, so to come out today and win convincingly like we did is always a positive sign, and I think it just makes us really excited going forward,” De Klerk said.

“There’s still plenty of work to be done over the next couple of series, but I guess the main focus for all these games we play is preparation for that ODI World Cup.

“The second of three women’s ODI matches between South Africa and England will be played in Durban on Sunday.