Wolvaardt leads Proteas to convincing victory over England

The Proteas skipper hit her 33rd ODI half-century.

Laura Wolvaardt in action for the Proteas women during the first ODI against England in Kimberley. Picture: Danie van der Lith/Gallo Images

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front last night, as the hosts hit back against England by coasting to a six-wicket victory in the first women’s ODI in Kimberley.

After losing the T20 series 3-0 last week, the SA team displayed impressive form in the 50-over format to take a 1-0 advantage with two matches to play in the ODI campaign.

🟢🟡Match Result



🇿🇦South Africa win by 6 wickets in Kimberley!



We take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI Series

Next Stop is Durban on Sunday.🏏🏟️#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/CzX56yfqoW — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) December 4, 2024

Set a target of 187 runs to win, opening batter Wolvaardt laid a solid foundation, hitting her 33rd ODI half-century with a patient knock of 59 not out off 11 deliveries.

She was well supported by all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, who smashed 48 off just 28 balls, as they shared an unbroken 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Wolvaardt and De Klerk guided their team to 189/4 as they wrapped up the win with more than 11 overs to spare.

England innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, England struggled to build momentum, with the SA team’s bowlers combining well to pin them back and prevent large partnerships from forming.

Captain Heather Knight was the only member of England’s top order to stand up, as her teammates tumbled around her.

While the tourists were left flailing at 50/4 after 10 overs, Knight hit a patient 40 runs off 63 balls to hold her side together.

Knight was eventually removed midway through England’s innings, trapped lbw by Nonkululeko Mlaba, after the Proteas had a decision overturned by review.

Once the skipper had fallen, Charlie Dean contributed a career-best of 47 not out off 57 balls, but she ran out of partners as the visiting side were bowled out for 186 runs in the 39th over.

The Proteas attack was spearheaded by frontline bowler Marizanne Kapp, who took 3/24, and she was well supported by Annerie Derksen, who took 3/16 to help keep the pressure on their opposition and pave the way to a commanding victory.

The second of three women’s ODI matches between South Africa and England will be played in Durban on Sunday.