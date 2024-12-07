Proteas women’s team keen to seal ODI series in Durban, says De Klerk

South Africa will go into the game on the back of a quality all-round performance in Kimberley which led to a six-wicket win.

Nadine de Klerk was in excellent form against England in the first ODI in Kimberley this last week. Picture: Danie van der Lith/Gallo Images

Having produced a quality all-round performance to beat England by six wickets in the first of three ODIs between the teams in Kimberley on Wednesday, South Africa’s Proteas women’s team will look to carry that momentum into the second match in Durban on Sunday.

But, the Proteas will hope to be even more clinical against one of the best teams in the game.

On Wednesday they had their opponents struggling at 50/4, 91/6 and 106/7 but allowed England to reach 186.

Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, who took 1/32 in seven overs and contributed 48 not out off 28 balls with the bat, said the team would look to up their game in Durban.

‘Seal the series’

“England are a really good side, they’ve won World Cups, and have several quality players,” said De Klerk ahead of Sunday’s match.

“So, for us to beat them convincingly (last Wednesday) means there are positive signs which makes us excited going forward.

“We’ve now got a great opportunity to seal the series in the next game.

“But, having them five down in first 20 overs (on Wednesday) and them getting 180 was a bit disappointing. We let ourselves down a bit, so going into the next game, we don’t want to give these good team’s a sniff. You want to kill it as quickly as possible.”

Rising star Dercksen

De Klerk though admitted the Proteas’ batting performance was a good one. “We were clinical with the bat, chasing that score. It was a serious performance, and hopefully we take that confidence into Sunday’s game.”

One of the other big performers in Kimberley was rising star Annerie Dercksen, who took 3/16 in five overs and also hit an important 27 off 40 balls. De Klerk said having a young all-rounder in the team, playing alongside her and veteran Marizanne Kapp, was good news for the Proteas.

“She’s developed well in the last couple of months, and taken her opportunities,” said De Klerk.

“Batting at No 4 she scored runs, while she also picked up a few key wickets. She’s a lovely human to have in the team and she’s going to be a great prospect for this team. Kappie can’t go on forever, but there are others who can follow in her footsteps.”