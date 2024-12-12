Proteas women need to be more consistent, says Marizanne Kapp

The SA team will have a chance to hit back in a one-off Test against England starting on Sunday.

Ranked fourth in the world, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp admits the Proteas women need to find more consistency if they want to reach top spot in the one-day international (ODI) rankings.

Kapp made 38 runs and took 3/24 with the ball, while Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt contributed 61 runs with the bat, but it was not enough as England wrapped up a six-wicket victory in Potchefstroom on Wednesday to secure a 2-1 ODI series win.

🟢🟡Match Result



The rain-impacted final ODI match comes to a close.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England win by 6 wickets (DLS)



They take the 3-match WODI series 2-1🏆#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/Ib5z8zGWcu — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) December 11, 2024

Though she felt they were not far off, and just needed to tighten up in a few areas, Kapp admitted the SA team were not consistent enough against the world’s best sides.

“We’re probably a little too inconsistent. Whereas the bigger teams usually have very good performances and then average performances, I feel like we’re either great or we don’t rock up at all,” Kapp said.

“But there have been a few changes (in the national squad) over the last year or two and hopefully we can work towards the next ODI World Cup (in India next year).”

Switching focus

The Proteas couldn’t spend much time reassessing their ODI defeat, however, with a one-off Test against England starting in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Having drawn a Test against England in Taunton in June 2022, Kapp said the hosts had an idea of what to expect from the tourists, as they looked to hit back after losing both the T20 and ODI series on their month-long SA tour.

ALSO READ: England whitewash Proteas women

“It’s a different format but we know what to expect from England. It will be our second Test match against them in the last couple of years,” Kapp said.

“We can’t look back too much at the ODIs now because we need to prepare for the Test match. We know we have to rock up and play our best… and I would like to see us stay in the battle for longer moving into the Test match.”

South Africa have played 15 Tests, though they have contested only three four-day games in the last 10 years.

They will be searching for their second ever Test victory, and their first since beating the Netherlands in Rotterdam in July 2007.