Former Proteas star Dané van Niekerk loving cricket again: ‘I’ve missed the game’

The former SA all-rounder is starring with the bat especially, turning out for Western Province.

Look who’s back … and loving cricket once again!

Former Proteas women’s team captain Dané van Niekerk is back playing professionally after nearly two years away from the game and she says she’s loving cricket again.

The all-rounder is currently turning out for Western Province in the Pro Series.

“Yeah, it’s been interesting. Obviously, I haven’t played before this. I haven’t played cricket properly for a year, a year and a half, competitively,” she said this last week.

“So, I didn’t quite know what to expect, but so far, I’ve really enjoyed it. I know now I’ve really missed the game.”

Starring for Western Province

Van Niekerk, 31, said her return to the game wasn’t merely about playing cricket again, but rediscovering her love for the sport that has given her so much.

“Doing nothing for a year, a year and a half and now having that responsibility again, it really helped me. I’ve just been enjoying it.

“I came into domestic cricket again with no personal expectations. There was no thinking of going further than just playing for Western Province. My goal was just to help them win a double and so far, it’s been going well. The team have been going really well. So hopefully that can continue.”

Western Province have no doubt benefitted having the experienced player back in the fold, with the side in first place in the Pro 20 and third in the Pro 50.

Before the 2024/25 season resumed earlier this year, she had already amassed 214 runs in five T20s, including one hundred and one half-century as the top run scorer in the Pro 20.

However, for someone as seasoned as her, personal milestones are not the focus.

“I didn’t know I was top of the runs table. That’s pretty cool. But again, like I said there are no personal expectations. I just want to add value to the environment.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to give knowledge-wise and tactical knowledge and all those things, and then the game itself. So, I think that’s just the idea of kind of giving back in that way.

Talent in domestic cricket

“My job is to put in the performances as well. It’s not international cricket. We know that’s a different standard, but I still have to go out there and score runs. Again, from not playing much cricket at all to being able to contribute to the team with the bat, it shows me that I can still play a little bit.”

“Even as an international cricketer, it was never about the personal achievements. As long as I can contribute to a winning environment, then I think my job’s done then.”

Van Niekerk added there was plenty of talent playing in the domestic competitions, which bodes well for the Proteas.

“There’s definitely a lot of talent out there, young ones. Even some of the older players have been very impressive … players who have played for South Africa as well.

“There’s a healthy pool of players that can be picked from, and certainly putting their hands up and making the selectors notice them, which is very good.”