Proteas women take ‘lots of positives’ into second ODI as they target series win

Suné Luus will play her 150th ODI game, becoming the third SA women's player to reach the milestone in the 50-over format.

Having lost the preceding women’s T20 International series, all-rounder Suné Luus says the Proteas will go into the second one-day international (ODI) against New Zealand with a boost in confidence after winning the series opener in the three-match campaign against the White Ferns at the weekend.

The SA team will be looking to wrap up the series victory with a game to spare when they clash with the hosts in the second ODI in Wellington starting at midnight on Tuesday (SA time).

In the first match of the series in Christchurch at the weekend, the Proteas earned a two-wicket victory in a last-ball thriller, and Luus felt they could take multiple positives from that result.

“We’ve spoken about our bowling a lot, and hitting consistent areas and lengths, and I think we did that for most of the game (in Christchurch), bar the last 10 overs or so. So we’re very happy with that and I think the bowlers can take confidence in that,” Luus said on Tuesday.

“We also spoke about big partnerships with the bat, and Derckie and I had a 100 partnership (Luus and Annerie Dercksen shared 123 runs for the third wicket), and there were a few mini-partnerships that played a role as well… so there are lots of positive things we can take from the first game and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Luus playing 150th ODI

It was set to be a milestone match for 30-year-old Luus, who was playing her 150th ODI game in Wellington, becoming the third SA women’s player to achieve the feat in the 50-over format after Marizanne Kapp and Mignon du Preez.

“I think every time you get onto the field and represent your country it’s a big honour, and tomorrow is no different,” Luus said.

“So I’m very excited and hopefully there can be 150 more.”