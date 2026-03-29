Kayla Reyneke on her six-hitting heroics for Proteas: ‘Nothing is impossible’

She first did it in her T20 debut and now she's done it on her ODI debut.

She did it on her T20 debut back in early February against Pakistan and she did it again on Sunday against New Zealand on her ODI debut, smashing a six on the last ball to get the Proteas women’s team over the line.

Just a few weeks ago in Potchefstroom in the first of three T20s against Pakistan, Kayla Reyneke hit a last-ball six to guide the Proteas to 185/5, which bested Pakistan’s 180/9 in their 20 overs.

In all, on that day, the20-year-old Reyneke hit three sixes and a four in her innings of 29 not out off 16 balls to go with bowling figures of 2/13 in four.

And she was back at it in Christchurch on Sunday in the first of three ODIs against New Zealand, hitting two sixes and three fours in an unbeaten 42 off 32 to lead the Proteas to a two-wicket win against the Kiwis. Again she struck a last-ball six to ger her team over the line; the Proteas getting to 269/8 after New Zealand posted 268 all out in their 50 overs.

‘Special moment’

“I’m trying to take it all in,” said a beaming Reyneke afterwards. “A debut again … it’s a special moment.

“Obviously it was very stressful, but when you stay as calm as possible in the moment, nothing is impossible.”

The Proteas needed 14 in the last over and after getting two singles early on, Reyneke pumped two sixes for the win.

There were a few other standout performances by Proteas players in the match.

Annerie Dercksen top-scored with an excellent 72 batting at number three, while Sune Luus (53) and Nadine de Klerk (39) also played crucial batting roles.

It was bowler Ayanbonga Khaka though who stole the attention with the ball, grabbing career-best figures of 6/56 in 10 overs.

Khaka’s six-for is ‘madness’

Reyneke was full of praise for her team-mates.

“Credit to Aya, a six-for … madness, really good bowling,” said Reyneke about the seam bowler’s performance.

“And, also Derckie and Sune, that was a good partnership.”

Dercksen and Luus put on 123 runs for the third wicket in the Proteas innings.

“We’ve got two games to go. We’ll regroup and see where can be better, whether it’s fielding, bowling or batting.”

The second match in the series is in Wellington on Wednesday.