Proteas women ‘feeling underprepared’ but sharpening up, says Kapp

The SA team beat Ireland by 15 runs in the first of two T20 World Cup warm-up matches in Leicestershire.

The Proteas are not yet hitting their straps in the build-up to the Women’s T20 World Cup, according to experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, but they are confident they will be ready to go when the showpiece tournament gets underway in England later this week.

After playing two training games against top-ranked Australia during a pre-tournament camp in Arundel (winning one game and losing the other), the SA team beat an unfancied Ireland side by 15 runs in a World Cup warm-up fixture in Leicestershire on Saturday.

Wolvaardt and Kapp show good form

Batting first, South Africa made 135/8 in 18 overs (after the game was delayed by 75 minutes due to rain), with in-form captain Laura Wolvaardt hitting 66 off 39 at the top of the order in an innings which included seven fours and three sixes.

In response, Ireland were bowled out for 120 in the 18th over of their innings, with Kapp taking 4/24 to lead the Proteas attack.

After one of their three training games against Australia was called off last week due to inclement weather, Kapp said the SA players were pleased to have had another opportunity out in the middle ahead of their World Cup opener this weekend.

“I’m not going to lie. It probably wasn’t our best game of cricket. We started well with the bat and then just kind of lost our way there,” Kapp said after the Ireland game.

“But it was a good outing as a whole, especially for the bowlers just to get a bowl. The weather has been terrible over the last week and we feel a bit underprepared, so today was very much needed for us.”

Looking ahead

The Proteas will play one more warm-up match against New Zealand tomorrow in Leicestershire, ahead of their opening game of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Manchester on Saturday.

Kapp, who returned to the national squad ahead of the global spectacle after taking a three-month break while recovering from illness, felt it was crucial to use their last warm-up fixture to sharpen up and find some all-round balance as they went in search of their first World Cup trophy.

“It’s just about working on the things that you as an individual want to work on, but in doing that also playing positive cricket.”