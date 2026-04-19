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Proteas women too good for India in second T20 clash in Durban

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

19 April 2026

05:16 pm

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There were several standout performances by the South Africans in the comfortable victory in Durban.

Chloe Tryon

Sinalo Jafta celebrates with Chloé Tryon during the second T20 match between SA and India on Sunday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

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The Proteas women’s team proved too good for their Indian counterparts in the second of five T20 matches in their in Durban on Sunday, winning by eight wickets.

South Africa won the first match of the series at the same venue on Friday.

Batting first India managed to score just 147 all out in their 20 overs, with Shafali Verma scoring 57 at the top of the order.

No other India batters managed to really get going in the face of quality bowling by the South Africans.

Chloe Tryon picked up 3/22 in her four overs while Tumi Sekhukhune got 3/31 in her four overs. While Nonkululeko Mlabi only picked up one wicket she conceded just 17 runs in her four overs.

In their run chase of 148, the Proteas were deadly, opening with a first wicket stand of 106 runs. Laura Wolvaardt scored her second half century of the series, with a 54 off 34, while Sune Luus made 57 off 46.

Tazmin Brits (20 off 17) and Annerie Dercksen (12 off 7) saw their team home.

The next two matches are in Joburg this coming week, with the final game of the series in Benoni.

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