Sports roundup: SA flag flies high

There were a number of good sporting moments for South Africa last weekend, with the Blitzboks triumphing in Hong Kong the big highlight.

What another incredible weekend of sporting action.

There was plenty to cheer from a South African perspective, with several different codes flying the SA flag.

On the rugby front, the Blitzboks won the Hong Kong Sevens tournament for the first time, while the Bulls and Lions both won big URC matches at the weekend. With just three rounds of action remaining before the knockouts, the Stormers, Bulls and Lions are on track to feature.

In football, Sundowns qualified for the CAF Champions League final yet again, while in Europe in the English Premiership, Manchester City beat Arsenal to close the gap on the leaders with the league title on the line.

The Proteas women have also gone 2-0 up in their five match T20 series against India, winning in Durban on Sunday, as they did last Friday. There are three matches to come in that series.

Finally, the SA national athletics and swimming championships took place late last week with some good results but also many questions around the events.

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Watch this roundup to see what’s been going on.