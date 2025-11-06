De Kock ton leads Proteas to convincing win over Pakistan

Quinton de Kock hit 123 not out in an innings which included seven sixes.

South Africa hit back against Pakistan on Thursday, with comeback veteran Quinton de Kock smashing a century as he led them to an eight-wicket victory, levelling the one-day international (ODI) series in the second match in Faisalabad.

Having narrowly lost the opening game of the series at the same venue two days earlier, the Proteas left nothing to chance, coasting to a comfortable win with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Set a target of 270 runs to win, 32-year-old De Kock and teenager Lhuan-dré Pretorius got them off to a solid start, combining in an 81-run opening stand.

Pretorius was removed by Mohammad Wasim when he got an edge to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan in the 11th over, after contributing 46 runs off 40 balls.

After he was dismissed, Tony de Zorzi joined De Kock in a 153-run partnership for the second wicket, with De Zorzi bashing 76 off 63 before he got a leading edge to Saim Ayub at point off a Faheem Ashraf delivery.

De Kock then carried the tourists over the line, guiding them to 270/2 as he reached 123 not out after facing 119 deliveries – his 22nd ODI century – in an innings which included seven sixes.

The experienced top-order batter continued to build momentum in his fifth international match after returning from a lengthy hiatus, having made a half-century in the first ODI of the series earlier in the week.

“I think for myself, I set really high standards, and that just keeps working for me,” De Kock said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

“It’s nice to be back with the team and the extra responsibility is good.”

Pakistan innings

Earlier, three of Pakistan’s players – Saim Ayub (53), Salman Agha (69) and Mohammad Nawaz (59) – hit half-centuries after they won the toss and chose to bat.

However, the SA bowlers struck early to put pressure on their opponents, and they took regular wickets throughout the innings.

The hosts fought back after finding themselves in trouble at 22/3, with Ayub and Agha racking up 92 runs for the fourth wicket, but both players were sent packing by seamer Corbin Bosch and their team were ultimately restricted to 269/9 in their 50 overs.

The Proteas attack was spearheaded by frontline fast bowler Nandre Burger, who took 4/46, while spinner Nqaba Peter was rather expensive but returned a career-best 3/55 in his third ODI match.

“We played really nicely today. We kept the pressure on them,” De Kock said after the game.

With the three-match ODI series level at 1-1, the decider will be held in Faisalabad on Saturday.