‘I don’t regret it’: De Kock glad to have taken an international break

The opening batter has shone for the Proteas in their last two games.

Top-order batter Quinton de Kock has defended his decision to take a break from international cricket, after showing good form in the ongoing one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan.

Having hit a half-century in the series opener earlier in the week, De Kock went on to make 123 not out – his 22nd career ODI century – on Thursday in his fifth international game since returning to the Proteas squad last month following a lengthy hiatus.

He led the SA side to an eight-wicket victory with nearly 10 overs to spare in Faisalabad as they levelled the series at 1-1 with one game to play.

“I’ve come back and have a newfound energy that I think I lost over time playing so much international cricket all the time for close to 11 years (since making his Proteas debut in 2012),” De Kock said.

“I was lucky that I actually retired early enough to still make a comeback, and I don’t regret it.

“I’m very happy to be back… and I missed playing with the guys (in the SA squad) but I think the break did me really well just to get my hunger back and to perform in international cricket again.”

Pressure on both teams

Looking ahead, De Kock admitted the Proteas would be under pressure to win the series against Pakistan in the third and final ODI in Faisalabad on Saturday.

However, he felt the hosts would also experience some stress in an attempt to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

“Nobody knows how the conditions are going to play. In the first game there was no dew, and in the second game there was dew, so I don’t think we really know what’s going on,” said the veteran opener.

“We don’t know how the wicket is going to play because it’s going to be used a second time, and we don’t know if it’s going to play better or be worse.

“Obviously both teams will sit down and have a chat about it, but I think there’s pressure on both sides, and I think it will be a good game.”