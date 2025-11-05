‘A dream come true’: Pretorius shines with childhood hero De Kock

Lhuan-dré Pretorius and Quinton de Kock shared a 98-run partnership in the Proteas' narrow defeat to Pakistan.

Rising star Lhuan-dré Pretorius was all smiles after being given an opportunity to bat with his childhood hero, Quinton de Kock, in the first one-day international (ODI) between South Africa and Pakistan in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

In 2017, when Pretorius was seven years old, he took a pic with De Kock which has gone viral on social media.

And with De Kock returning to the national ODI side after two years in the international wilderness, Pretorius got the opportunity of a lifetime.

The duo shared a 98-run partnership for the first wicket in the Proteas’ narrow two-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the first of three ODI matches.

De Kock, playing his first ODI since November 2023, made 63 runs off 71 balls, and Pretorius, who was making his ODI debut, hit 57 off 60.

It was not the first time they opened the batting together for South Africa, but in the T20 International against Namibia last month, De Kock faced just four balls before being removed in his comeback match.

“We did open the batting in Namibia but it didn’t count – Quniny went out quite early – so this was amazing,” Pretorius said after the Proteas were edged by Pakistan.

“The first two overs he didn’t face a ball. I took all the strike and I felt a bit bad, but he really calmed me down. I was very nervous.

“I’ve looked up to Quinny since I can remember the game of cricket, so it’s truly a dream come true.”

Given a chance

With 32-year-old De Kock having announced his ODI retirement before 19-year-old Pretorius made his international debut (in a T20 match against Zimbabwe earlier this year), Pretorius was disappointed that he wouldn’t be able to play with his fellow wicketkeeper.

And with the veteran star making himself available again for the Proteas, Pretorius believed he would be dropped from the team.

Though he didn’t get to keep the gloves behind the stumps, however, the absence of some senior players in the national squad allowed the teenager to spend some time at the crease with his hero.

“I never thought I would play with him. When he retired I was really upset because it was always a dream since I was young to play with Quinny,” Pretorius said.

“When he came back I didn’t think I was going to play with him because I thought he might replace me, so it’s really cool.”