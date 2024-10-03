Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ends contract with CSA

The veteran Proteas man, however, remains available for national selection.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is the latest player to end his association with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to allow him flexibility to play in T20 leagues around the world.

The 34-year-old and CSA jointly announced him opting out of his contract, with immediate effect.

Shamsi, who has played 51 ODIs and 70 T20s for the Proteas remains available for national selection.

‘Explore opportunities’

“I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible,” said Shamsi.

“This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country.

“The Titans are also fully supportive of my decision, and I will be a part of the Titans squad whenever I am available.

“I would like to thank Enoch Nkwe, Rob Walter and Dr Jacques Faul for their advice, support and open communication through this process.”

CSA Director of Cricket, Nkwe added: “Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa.”