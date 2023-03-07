Proteas squads: CSA to keep talking with Faf; Walter says Brevis has X-factor

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Cricket South Africa and new Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter are open to continue discussions with veteran star Faf du Plessis about a possible return to the national set-up, but the 38-year-old former captain will not feature against the West Indies this month.

Walter named his first T20 and ODI Proteas squads on Monday, for the series against the West Indies, and neither includes Du Plessis.

However, CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said the cricket body was open to talking with so-called freelancers possibly returning to the Proteas teams.

‘We’re happy to engage’

Du Plessis committed himself to limited overs cricket only in 2021, but has not played in an ODI or T20 game for South Africa since 2020.

“There were conversations … also before the last World Cup, and we have always been open to talks with freelance players,” said Nkwe on Monday, when quizzed about Du Plessis.

“And having spoken to coach Rob (Walter), he is interested to resume those conversations to see how best we can work together. From a CSA point of view, we’re happy to engage, to find the best way forward.”

Faf du Plessis captained the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20. Picture: SA20 / Sportzpics / Gallo Images

ODI World Cup

With Du Plessis likely to be more interested in T20 cricket, his time might come later, because for now Walter is focused more on the ODI team.

“You can see a few new faces in the ODI squad, to broaden the base as this is a World Cup year (in October and November in India),” said Walter.

“The T20 build-up will begin a little later and perhaps we’ll see some new faces then, maybe for the series against Australia. The ODIs are getting specific attention now.”

Young players such as Dewald Brevis could also get a look-in later in the year. Walter said the young star, along with other promising players, had to bide his time.

“Dewald is in the category of a lot of young players in our system. We’re going to have to find opportunities for them below the Proteas, but just above provincial level.

“The tournament (SA20) would have given Dewald insight about where he needs to develop in his game, along with many others.

“There is an X-factor there that is exciting, but we need to give him the foundations and pathway to grow to be ready internationally.”

Dewald Brevis playing for MI Cape Town during the SA20. Picture: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Markram to lead

Aiden Markram was yesterday confirmed as the new T20 captain, with former leader Temba Bavuma dropped from the T20 squad. He will remain ODI captain.

The uncapped players in the ODI squad are Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs.

“Aiden has shown himself to be a leader,” said Walter, “so it’s a logical progression for him. Temba missing out is a T20 performance-based decision.”

Meanwhile, JP Duminy is the new white-ball batting coach, with Rory Kleinveldt and Wandile Gwavu taking on the bowling and coaching duties for thee West Indies matches only.

The three ODIs against the West Indies are on 16, 18 and 21 March and the three T20s on 25, 26 and 28 March.

Following the West Indies tour, the Proteas will also take on the Netherlands in two ODIs.