Markram confirmed as T20 captain, four uncapped players in ODI squad

Aiden Markram has been confirmed as the Proteas’ new T20 captain as South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter opted for the tried and tested for the series against the West Indies.

Walter on Monday also named an ODI team for a series against the men from the Caribbean and that squad, too, has a very familiar look about it.

While there were rumours at the weekend that former captain, 38-year-old Faf du Plessis, might get a recall to the Proteas limited overs teams, he was not named in any squad.

Also, rising stars such as Dewald Brevis, Eathan Bosch, Jordan Hermann and Evan Jones seemingly failed to impress Walter during the SA20 recently.

Meanwhile, JP Duminy is the new full-time batting coach of the white-ball teams, while Rory Kleinveldt will take charge of the bowling during this series and Wandile Gwavu will be in charge of the fielding for this series. Permanent bowling and fielding coaches will be appointed at a later stage.

Markram takes over the reins of the T20 side from Temba Bavuma, who misses out on the squad completely. Bavuma, the Test captain, however, will continue to lead the ODI side.

Newcomers in ODI squad

Bjorn Fortuin and Sisanda Magala are two notable picks, following their good form in the SA20.

Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have been given time off during the three-match ODI series, but will play in the T20s.

There are four uncapped players in the ODI squad, namely Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee and Ryan Rickelton, who has been recalled.

Proteas squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

Proteas squad for 3rd ODI

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

Proteas T20 squad

Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

ODI series fixtures

Thursday, 16 March at 1pm: Buffalo Park, East London

Saturday, 18 March at 1pm: Buffalo Park, East London

Tuesday, 21 March at 10am: JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

T20 series fixtures

Saturday, 25 March at 2pm: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 26 March at 2pm: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, 28 March at 6pm: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg