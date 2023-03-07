Proteas team for second Test against Windies: Rickelton in, Petersen out

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad has named his team for the second Test against the West Indies starting at the Wanderers on Wednesday morning.

The team shows four changes from the side that won the first Test by 87 runs at SuperSport Park last week.

Changes

The only player who was unavailable for selection was Anrich Nortje, who hurt his groin in the first Test and opted to rest this week.

Also missing out this week are Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy and batter Keegan Petersen.

Coming into the side are all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj and batter Ryan Rickelton.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



4⃣ changes

➡️Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer are brought in

Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer are brought in. Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen and Anrich Nortje miss out.

Rickelton has been the form batter in domestic cricket for the last two years and will play his fourth Test and his first at his home ground.

In three CSA 4-Day matches this season, Rickelton has scored 365 runs, at an average of 121.66 with a best of 125. He has smashed three hundreds.

The top-order batter has also been in good form in the 50-overs competition and was on Monday recalled to the Proteas ODI squad for the series against the West Indies.

The left-hander finished as the leading run-scorer in the local 50-overs competition with 452 runs at an average of 64,57, including two hundreds and as many fifties.

Proteas team

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada