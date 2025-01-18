Root spearheads Paarl Royals’ epic run chase

Joe Root led Paarl Royals to record-breaking chase against Pretoria Capitals in the SA20.

Joe Root delivered a T20 masterclass to steer the Paarl Royals to a thrilling eight-wicket victory over the Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Saturday.

Root’s 92* off 60 balls was the centrepoint of the Royals’ chasing down the Capitals’ 212-5 with just two balls to spare.

It was a masterpiece of placement, timing and innovation and showed that a T20 innings can consist of more than just power.

It contained 11 sweetly-timed fours and two sixes.

The Royals had lost in-form opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius to the first ball of the run chase – much to the disappointment of the many Royals fans draped in pink spotted all over Centurion.

All it did though was to unearth a new SA20 star in Rubin Hermann – elder brother of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Jordan.

Hermann enjoyed a dream Royals debut with a strikingly good 33-ball 56 (five fours, three sixes) forming an explosive 125-run partnership off just 69 balls with Root.

It set up the perfect platform for Royals captain David Miller to close out the game with Root through another unbroken 88-run stand off only 48 balls that secured the valuable four points.

The Capitals will be left wondering how they were not on the victorious side after Will Smeed (54 off 34 balls), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (42 off 29) and Kyle Verreynne (45 off 23) had earlier set up an imposing total.

On a Centurion pitch that resembled a batting paradise, Royals mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman’s 2-28 from his four overs proved to be the difference along with Root’s brilliance on the day.

